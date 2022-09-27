YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

It started in Trumbull County but ended around 11 a.m. in Youngstown. The man with a passenger in the car was driving 100 mph, according to police.

Brookfield police say the driver did not obey a traffic law and then refused to stop when they tried to pull him over.

Brookfield police eventually arrested the man at the intersection of Guss Avenue and Jacobs Road in Youngstown.

Police used a stun gun on him and took him into custody. The passenger was taken into custody, too.

Police said charges will be filed against the driver of the car.