Police arrest Summit County carjacking suspect in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect in a Summit County carjacking is now behind bars in Trumbull County.

Antwan Teemer faces charges of receiving stolen property, failure to control on a highway, willful or wanton disregard of safety on highways and driving under suspension, as well as out-of-county charges.

The carjacking happened in Bath Township around 8 p.m. Monday.

Our sister station WJW reports that a 75-year-old woman was pushed down by a man, who jumped into her 2020 blue Subaru Forrester and drove away.

Police say they were able to use the victim’s iCloud account to track her phone, which was located on I-80 by Newton Falls.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the stolen vehicle crashed before the Warren exit toll booths.

The driver, that investigators identified as Teemer, ran away before troopers got to the scene of the crash.

A short time later, Newton Falls police officers found Teemer at a nearby gas station and took him into custody.

Teemer will be video arraigned Thursday morning.