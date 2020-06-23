Police arrest man they say punched Home Depot employee during theft

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a man who investigators say punched a Home Depot employee during a shoplifting attempt in Austintown.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police were called to the store on Mahoning Avenue. Employees reported that a man stole about $400 worth of wiring and then punched an employee in the face when he was asked to show a receipt.

Police posted a photo of the suspect on their Facebook page Monday and received a tip from someone who identified the suspect as 38-year-old Nicholas Lee. According to a police report, police were able to identify Lee as the suspect, in part, because of his tattoos.

Police arrested Lee at his Warren home, where they said they found clothes matching what was worn during the shoplifting at Home Depot.

According to the report, when Lee was informed that he was being charged with robbery, he responded, “How is it robbery? It should only be assault and theft.” Lee then told police that he didn’t steal the items and that he actually paid for them, the report stated.

Police said he was unable to provide the receipt for the purchase.