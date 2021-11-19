Police arrest man in connection with Beaver Twp. homicide

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in a home Wednesday night.

Poland Township police arrested Gerald Lee McMannis, 62, Friday afternoon after police said they received a tip that McMannis was driving a truck taken from the victim’s residence.

Police found 50-year-old Joseph Catullo in a home on the 4000 block of Lesher Rd.

Police put a warrant out for McMannis’s arrest at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Poland Township police along with Pennsylvania State Police stopped the truck and arrested McMannis.

He was booked into the Beaver Police Department and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail. He is being charged with murder.