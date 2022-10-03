YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in the Mahoning County Jail after some incidents in Mill Creek Park.

Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.

A report from Mill Creek Park Police says Pearce may have a connection to a past robbery in the park.

When park police approached Pearce Sunday afternoon, he ran from the scene. Eventually, Pearce surrendered to police around the 700 block of Lake Dr.

Police reported finding a gun near where Pearce was running.

Mill Creek Metro Park police say they are still investigating and will possibly add more charges by the end of the week.

This story is still developing. Check back here for updates.