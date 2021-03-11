Police arrest man after ‘suspicious’ purchases made at Boardman Walmart

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman police arrested a man after receiving reports about a suspicious customer at Walmart who was making thousands of dollars in gift card purchases.

A loss prevention employee at the store called police Sunday afternoon about the customer, who she said appeared nervous and who walked off toward the bus stop, where he appeared to be getting picked up by someone.

Police believed that the man may have been using stolen or cloned credit cards to make the purchases as investigators had taken a theft report from the Panera Bread a couple days prior. According to a police report, the suspect matched the description of one of the men involved.

Police stopped the two men behind Youngstown Skate and said one of the suspects, Angelo Castro, 26, gave an officer an ID from Argentina. The other man provided a Buenos Aires ID, according to the report.

Police said Castro then began shouting and gesturing to the second man, who ran off toward the Tuesday Morning home decor store. The officer reported that Castro began pulling away as well, but the officer was able to get him into a police cruiser.

According to the report, Castro was found with 19 iTunes gift cards, 20 Visa gift cards and four receipts from Walmart. The receipts showed that the purchases were made from three different credit cards. The officer did not find those credit cards on Castro and believed that the other suspect had possession of them.

Police then received a call from Canfield in which a woman reported that her credit cards were stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases at the Boardman Walmart. Police said the credit cards matched the ones used by Castro.

According to the report, Castro refused to provide any information on the man he was with, saying he didn’t care if he was deported and that he “was not a snitch.” He claimed to be in America on a tourist visa but said he lost his passport and visa, according to the report.

He told police that he didn’t really know the other suspect, had met him in Tennessee and that the suspect had given him the stolen credit cards, the report stated.

Police arrested Castro and charged him with misuse of a credit card, identity fraud and receiving stolen property.

He’s being held in the Mahoning County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing.