AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man who they suspect recently robbed banks in Girard and Austintown.

James Verdream, 56, was taken into custody on Tuesday on Route 11, north of Mahoning Avenue.

During the process of taking the suspect into custody, traffic on both sides of the roadway was backed up.

Investigators also seized a maroon-colored SUV that he was driving.

U.S. Marshals and Austintown police were involved in the arrest after the brief chase.

Verdream was released in November 2021 after serving a prison sentence for two bank robberies. Investigators believe he robbed the PNC bank on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown on May 3, 2022, and later that same day robbed a bank in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. In addition, they believe he robbed the Chase bank on W. Liberty Street in Girard on Monday.

Officers ended up pursuing Verdream after they were called to a bank in Youngstown on Tuesday after his vehicle was seen there. Officers followed him and tried to pull him over, but said he wouldn’t stop, leading them onto Route 11. After a short pursuit, he took off on foot but was caught.

“A suspect like this is a menace to our communities, and I am pleased to see such quick work by all law enforcement officers involved in bringing this to a safe ending,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

According to our sister station KRQE in New Mexico, Verdream was arrested for holding up two credit unions there in 2018. This was after being released from prison in connection to a 2014 credit union robbery.