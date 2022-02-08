Police arrest 18-year-old accused of Howland shooting

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Police have arrested a man who is accused of being involved in a shooting in Howland last month.

Howland Police Chief Nick Roberts said that Theodore Garfield Davis, 18, of Youngstown, was arrested in Boardman on outstanding warrants Monday morning in connection to the shooting.

Howland Detectives were able to determine that Theodore Davis was directly involved in the Jan. 31 shooting that occurred at the corner of Overland and Elm Rd., which injured two subjects.

Davis is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

This investigation is still ongoing.