YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) РReports said a man with a gun got away with $200 cash from the Belmont Avenue Dollar General store Sunday evening.

Witnesses told police the man was dressed in black with a mask over his face and told a clerk to open the registers.

One of the registers would not open, reports said. The man ran out of the store afterwards, reports said.