CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for two suspects after a chase Saturday.

A traffic stop was made on Route 534, just south of I-76.

One suspect was placed under arrest. Then, the car drove off with two of the passengers inside.

Police found the car dropped off behind Berlin Center Methodist Church.

As of now, neither suspect has been found.

The driver was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and for a warrant out of Virginia Beach for larceny.