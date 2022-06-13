LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say they are charging a 55-year-old Youngstown man with attempted murder for the shooting of a man Friday at a Belmont Avenue intersection that led to a shootout with police that wounded the suspect.

Kevin Mallard also faces charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and inducing panic.

It is not clear when Mallard will be arraigned. He is recovering at St. Elizabeth Health Center from gunshot wounds he received when he opened fire on police who were trying to stop him.

Mallard is accused of shooting Zachary Woods, 20, in the face about 3 p.m. Friday as Woods was in his car at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street. Police said Mallard’s Hummer was behind a Mercedes Woods was driving when Mallard got out of his hummer, walked up to the Mercedes and shot Woods in the face, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Police tried to pull Mallard over on East Liberty Street but he got out of the vehicle and began shooting at officers. He was wounded in the shootout.

Woods is being treated at an out-of-town hospital for his injuries. He is said to be in critical condition.

Liberty police Capt. Ray Bulala said investigators still do not know why Mallard shot Woods. He asked anyone with information to call detectives at 330-539-9847.

The state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is investigating the exchange of gunfire between Mallard and four officers. Buhala named the four officers involved today:

Sean Ryan, who is a member of the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force and has three years experience; the shift supervisor Friday, David Rankin, a police dog handler who has 13 years experience; Ashley Kitchen, who has 18 months experience; and Tim Riley, who has been in law enforcement for 26 years, the last six months with Liberty police.

Three of the four were placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in an officer-involved shooting.