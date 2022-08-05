COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Valley agencies will share in a $5.7 million grant to help fight crime in Ohio.

East Liverpool police are getting $323,413, Salem police are getting $159,704 and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is getting $495,151.

The money is the sixth round of grants through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

Sixteen agencies received grant money to be used for violence education programming, crime fighting and education units and technology, among other uses.

The money awarded to Salem, East Liverpool and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office will be used to pay for retention bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.

