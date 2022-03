YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Emergency personnel were called to the Vallourec Steel Plant just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

A call came in that a worker had been hit by a train on Route 422 behind Soft Touch Furniture right on the Youngstown-Girard border.

When First News arrived on the scene, there were two ambulances, several Youngstown Police cruisers and the Girard Fire Department.

