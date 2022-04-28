BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man with a gun near the Best Western hotel led to a large police response and the lockdown of nearby businesses.

Boardman police Chief Todd Werth said it started off with a welfare check Thursday afternoon. He said they received a report that a man was armed and might hurt himself.

The man, who is from Florida, had checked out of the hotel and was walking in the area. Police stopped him and reported that at some point, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at himself.

Officers were able to talk to him and get him to surrender the gun. Charges are now pending.

The incident led to the closure of South Commons Place and the lockdown of nearby businesses for safety.