POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Three men are facing charges related to a spree of thefts from vehicles, according to police.

Brothers Michael and Eric Lucicosky and Christopher Guy have all been arrested and charged in a string of thefts, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Ray Fellows.

Poland Township police arrested Michael, 40, and Eric Lucicosky, 43, within the past two weeks.

The brothers were arrested in connection to a theft from a vehicle in Poland Township on November 10 in which the victim saw a man in a ski mask trying to break into his car. The victim’s wallet was stolen during the incident, according to a Poland Township police report.

The suspect, later determined to be Eric Lucicosky, left a glove on the scene that was DNA tested, according to the report.

The report also said the victim gave officers his credit card number. On November 12, the card was tracked to a Giant Eagle, where police used video footage to track the card usage to Michael Lucicosky on the day of the theft.

On December 28, police put warrants out for the arrests of Eric and Michael Lucicosky.

When police arrived at the Lucicosky residence, they found Michael in the basement crawl space. After shouting commands, officers sent the K9 officer into the crawl space after him.

The K9 caught Lucicosky and police arrested him. They then transported him to Mercy Health for treatment. Michael Lucicosky was then taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

On Monday, Poland police again went to the Lucicosky residence, where they found and arrested Eric Lucicosky.

The Lucicoskys have another brother, 45-year-old Richard Lucicosky, who was arrested on unrelated charges in February on charges that he illegally had a firearm. He also faces burglary and theft charges in Lawrence County and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail.

Police Township police also arrested Christopher Guy, who had warrants for his arrest out of Beaver Township. During the investigation of the theft from a vehicle in Poland Township on Nov. 10, police say they learned that Guy had used a stolen credit card at the Sheetz in North Lima.

Police say he had just over $2,000 in cash when he was arrested.

Guy is charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

Michael Lucicosky is charged with receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

Eric Lucicosky is charged with theft.

Chief Fellows say there are more open cases involving the men.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.