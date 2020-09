The road has since reopened and power is back on

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A road was closed in Boardman Tuesday morning. It reopened around 6 a.m.

A pole and wires came down at Market Street and Karago Avenue, right across from Sweeney Chevrolet and King Collision.

It closed the road for a couple of hours and caused a power outage to about 1,000 customers in the area. Power came back on around 5:30 a.m.