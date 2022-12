YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are working to learn more information about an accident on Youngstown’s South Side.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of South Avenue.

A black SUV has a lot of damage in the back and airbags were deployed.

Next to the vehicle, a pole was knocked down.

We talked to police on the scene who said they are still figuring out exactly what happened.