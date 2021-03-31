Pole crash leaves some Boardman residents without power

The truck that was involved in the crash has been cleared from the scene

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck crashed into a utility pole on Lockwood Boulevard in Boardman on Wednesday morning, as the driver was trying to avoid a bus.

The bus was stopped in front of the truck at the time of the crash.

The crash took out a pole, leaving hundreds in the township without power. According to Ohio Edison, as of 12:45 p.m., about 350 customers are without power in Boardman.

Ohio Edison said it will take a few hours to reset the pole but expects power to be restored by 4 p.m.

Flaggers are in the area on Lockwood Boulevard between Alissa Place and Tippecanoe Road, and traffic is moving through.

The truck that was involved in the crash has been cleared from the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

