YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The fully interactive “Polar Express Experience” is coming to Youngstown this holiday season.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. inside the Edward W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center, 260 West Federal Street.

Ticket holders will be greeted by a conductor and stow-aways who will punch tickets and seat guests.

Everyone is encouraged to wear pajamas to the show, which will include the movie on the big screen, live musical performances, dancers, a visit to the North Pole with a visit from Santa Claus, as well as photo opportunities and goodie bags, among other highlights.

Tickets start at $29. VIP seats are $39 and can be purchased online or at the DeYor box office.