Poland’s Kristin Fox returns home with new prosthetic legs after weeks of therapy

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – What a year of ups and downs it has been for Kristin Fox, and she’s been letting us share her story with you. She got a bad case of the flu, then her arms and legs had to be amputated.

We were there when she came home, got prosthetic arms and now today, when she returned with new prosthetic legs.

Fox returned to her home in Poland Tuesday afternoon, and with the help of her husband Mike, attached her new prosthetic legs in a position that was comfortable. She then walked up and down the driveway, holding herself up with her prosthetic arms.

“I’m hoping to go back to work here in the next three or four weeks and get back into a routine. But mentally, yes, I’m 100% where I want to be,” she said.

Fox spent the past three weeks at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, three hours every day of what she called “gait training.”

“So like, it’s turning, pivoting, they teach you how to get in, out of the car. Life skills basically,” she said.

“Just knowing that she’s going to be able to overcome this is truly a miracle in itself from where she has been to now,” said friend Lisa Saxon.

“Six months ago, we were still in the state of ‘what’s going to happen?’ It was so limbo. We didn’t even know if she was going to make it out of the hospital at all. So to see her up and walking and standing, it’s amazing,” said Lauren Baco, Fox’s sister.

Always the teacher, Fox thinks about all the children she has inspired because she does not hide her situation.

“That’s what I want from this. Kids to see, like, you can have obstacles but you can still be as normal as possible,” she said.

As she was leaving the hospital on Tuesday, she was told she will eventually drive again.

“And I will, I will definitely drive again. Yeah, pretty much normal. They say eventually I’ll get back to going to the YMCA and those things and just doing what I always did,” she said.