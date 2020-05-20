Poland’s 91st Annual Memorial Day Ceremonies moves to virtual format

Memorial Day Ceremonies will be streamed at Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 Facebook page

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 announced their plans for Poland’s 91st Annual Memorial Day Ceremonies.

It will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

Due to Ohio requirements, Sons of The American Legion Mahoning Valley Squadron 15 is moving the 91st Memorial Day Ceremonies to a virtual format.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti will serve as Keynote Speaker. Bob Wilkeson will serve as Grand Marshal/special guest and Father Martin Celuch of Christ Our Saviour Parish in Struthers will serve as Chaplain of the Day.

In the theme of remembering, Squadron 15 is asking all Poland residents to go outside at 11:05 a.m. on Memorial Day and sing the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

Squadron 15 will also honor The Four Chaplains, Those Lost at Sea and the 24 Poland men who made the sacrifice dying in defense of the nation.

At 11:45 a.m., musicians, especially those who play trumpet, are asked to go outside and play Taps to honor and remember those lost in defense of the country.

Due to COVID-19, stay at home orders/recommendations and businesses being closed, flags are not available for grave decorations at Poland Riverside Cemetery at this time. Should they become available in time for grave decoration, the Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and the community will be notified and placement will be scheduled.

In case of inclement weather, Memorial Ceremonies will be held in the War Memorial Post 15 Home, with a limited number of guests and following recommended health and distancing guidelines.