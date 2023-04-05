YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a deadly wrong-way crash learned her sentence Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Jayce Klink to 12 months in prison and a five-year suspension on her driver’s license.

In January, Klink pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Investigators say she had alcohol in her system when she crashed into another vehicle head-on in December 2020, but she was not legally drunk.

Tiara Whatley, of Austintown, died. Whatley’s sister was badly hurt.

