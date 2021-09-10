Poland woman pleads guilty after not restraining dog that bit neighbor

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Poland Township woman pleaded guilty Friday morning for failing to restrain her dog. It bit a woman who showed First News her injury Friday.

The image of the bite in the video above may be graphic to some.

Vivian Miller was fined $100 in Struthers Municipal Court. The County Dog Warden could file more charges from the incident.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, says her leg and arm were mauled Tuesday night while she was walking with her dog on Poland Center Drive.

She says her screams caused the dog’s owners to come outside.

“They really weren’t doing anything but standing in the yard while the dogs went at it. Then, the female owner picked up my dog to get it away from her dog, and then her dog attacked me again and got my leg,” the victim said.

She says her Boston Terrier never left her side and somehow didn’t get hurt.

However, she claims she may need plastic surgery to repair her injuries.