POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Village Police Department announced the death of one of its leaders, Chief Russell Beatty.

The announcement came in the form of a Facebook post Sunday morning. It said he’d spent decades serving the Poland area.

According to comments on the post, Chief Beatty was a well-loved member of the unit as they said the entire community will miss him.

