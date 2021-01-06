Poland Village Council temporarily suspends short-term home rentals until next year

A virtual meeting on Tuesday included opinions for and against the rentals

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – By a 5 to 1 vote, Poland Village Council decided to put a moratorium on short-term rentals until at least Dec. 31, 2021. It includes homeowners advertising or considering to advertise their properties on websites like Airbnb.

The decision comes after homeowners Dan and Sunny Snedden advertised the rental of their house in the 200 block of Diana Drive on Airbnb.

The moratorium will give council time to decide the best way to proceed with Airbnb rentals in the future.

A virtual meeting on Tuesday included opinions for and against the rentals.

“We set this up because our area needs it,” Sunny said.

The Sneddens are looking to use their home as an Airbnb before they can hopefully move in fully in June. They believe using their home as an Airbnb can be an asset to Poland.

“If we can help, we want to help. Our goal is to become a member of this community,” Dan said.

“We understand the moratorium, we understand the permit issue, but I just want everyone to know this information going forward, that Airbnb is not a bad thing if it’s run properly,” Sunny said.

Some at the meeting vouched for the people they knew.

“I just know that they would be an absolute asset to our neighborhood,” said Craig Summers, a friend of the Sneddens.

Others in attendance were split on whether or not the Snedden couple’s rights to use their property will significantly detract from the safety and value of the neighborhood.

“These people chose to buy property here and it’s their property. They also have a right to do with it what they like to do,” said neighbor Rob Dunham.

“We haven’t been screened, and luckily we have good reviews, but as I recall when we first used Airbnb for the first time, we didn’t have reviews and we weren’t really screened,” one Poland resident said.

“When you have strangers coming in and out on a regular basis, whether they’re good or bad, it changes the sense of the neighborhood,” another Poland resident said.

Poland Village Council voted to place a moratorium on all short-term rentals until Dec. 31.

“However complex this may end up being, the simple fact today is that, is there a permit? And the answer is no,” a Poland councilman said.

“We going to level it up, we don’t want to level it down,” Sunny said.