Poland Union Elementary School’s sensory path gives students a ‘brain break’

The school's intervention specialist said it helps them focus during the day

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) Poland Union Elementary School has a new way to help students focus in school.

The sensory path is a colorful, creative and playful way for kids to develop motor skills. They are normally made with stickers that can be stuck to any surface.

The jumping, skipping and crawling can help give kids a “brain break” during the day.

“When kids are sitting for long periods of time in the classroom, it’s hard for them to maintain focus so we brought this in so classes, certain students, can come and they can use our sensory path that way they maintain their focus and do better overall in school,” said Mary Hernon an intervention specialist.

There are a number of these paths in schools around the Valley, but Hernon says all schools could benefit from having one.