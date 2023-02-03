POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators in Poland Township are working to solve a theft investigation from 2022 and they need the public’s help.

The department shared an image of a pickup truck model they are looking for in hopes that someone recognizes it.

While the image shared is not the exact vehicle, investigators say the vehicle is an older-type, yellow pickup with brown sides.

They say a pickup similar to the one pictured was used in a breaking and entering crime on Clingan Road near James Place last year.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. James Jackson at the Poland Township Police Department at 330-757-1549.