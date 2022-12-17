POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland Township Police Department welcomed its newest member Saturday.

Pogo is the new K-9 dog, and she’s a rescue dog from Tennessee.

Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization that rescues, rehabilitates and relocates K-9s to police departments across the country, donated Pogo.

She will serve the community as a single purpose Narcotics Detection K-9.

Pogo will begin extensive training soon before she’s ready to work.

Police chief Greg Wilson said he’s excited to have the canine program back in Poland.