Poland Twp. listed in the top 20 safest communities in Ohio

(WYTV) – Poland Township was listed in the top 20 safest communities in Ohio in a survey released by SafeWise.com.

Poland Township ranks number four on the list.

Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro released the following statement:

“Oh behalf of the Poland Township Trustees, we would like to thank Chief Gooden, Chief Comstock and the men and women who serve in our police and fire departments. We are also grateful for the citizens of Poland Township for making us one of the top one percent safest areas to live in Ohio.”

The number one spot is Broadview Heights in Cuyahoga County.

