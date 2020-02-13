Poland Twp. joins program where nonviolent offenders help clean up community

The program allows people to pay off their debts to the community in a constructive way

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Township has joined a program that allows nonviolent offenders to serve the community.

Struthers Municipal Judge Dominic Leone was on-hand at Wednesday night’s trustees meeting to announce the launch of the program.

Non-violent offenders worked with Republic Services to clean up a stretch of Route 224 through Poland earlier in the week.

Leone is proud he’s able to get people to pay off their debts to the community in a constructive way.

“I think it means a lot that they could work it off in a positive way in the community doing good things, things we could all see locally. It’s a win-win for everyone,” he said.

Struthers Municipal Court is looking to expand the community service program to other communities in southeast Mahoning County.

The court is also looking to open a new night court in the coming months.