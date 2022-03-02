POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, Poland Township trustees decided to terminate Officer Steve Kent from his duties for “immoral conduct and malfeasance.”

Kent was serving as Poland’s school resource officer when he was placed on unpaid administrative leave last June.

Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Special Victims Unit is investigating.

Township officials say Kent’s firing was based on the union contract, not the findings of the BCI investigation.

“Just historically, there was some complaints against him in June and within 24 hours, the board of trustees put him on unpaid administrative leave. We sent the case directly to BCI and BCI is handling the case as of right now. But today, we decided that we were going to terminate him based on our collective bargaining with some things that fell under the union agreements,” said trustee Eric Ungaro.

At this point, we don’t know what the result of that BCI investigation is.

It’s unclear if Kent is facing any charges.

He’s currently serving as an Austintown trustee.