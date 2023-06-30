POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – New real estate development is coming to Poland Township. Township leaders say they were contacted by land developers about rezoning some vacant land.

Township official Eric Ungaro says the lot sits on Route 224. It is 45 acres of property that was not being used. He says originally, the land was zoned for office spaces.

“It was not owned by the township but we had to OK the zone change on what actually would go on that land,” Ungaro said. “They’re going to put 140 plus condos on there, which would range from about $250-300.”

Ungaro says the developer is well respected and has developed in other areas locally.

“It’s going to probably generate about $500,000 plus for the school system, which we’re at right now. The township will probably pick up another $100,000 plus in taxes along with the permit fees,” he said.

Ungaro says that before any changes were made, the people of Poland were notified.

“We had probably four public hearings. Even before we did it, we had to have a meeting, a special meeting for a zone change,” he said.

Ungaro is hopeful that the development will generate more business along Route 224.

“We’re open to development and doing some things that generate income and more people moving into Poland, and helping the schools and the township with their tax pays,” he said.

Township leaders say they are confident that this redevelopment will be a benefit to the community.

Redevelopment should begin within the next year.