Poland third-grader gets special ride to school on fire truck

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A third-grader from Poland McKinley Elementary got a special prize for winning a fire safety poster contest.



Hayleigh Falcone’s poster was the winner, so the Western Reserve Fire Department gave her a ride to school on a fire truck. Her classmates greeted her outside as she arrived to congratulate her on her win.

“It was all a big surprise for her. Her mother didn’t tell her until this morning when we pulled up, so it was a great surprise for her that she got to ride on the fire truck,” said William O’Hara, of the Western Reserve Fire Department.

The contest is held every year to bring awareness to fire safety.