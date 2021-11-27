Poland store marks 14 years of Small Business Saturday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Consign and Design took part in the Small Business Saturday festivities.

They’ve been in the area for 14 years and have participated in Small Business Saturday every year. This Saturday, they offered 10% off to shoppers on everything in the store.

“Small businesses, the heartbeat of the communities, are the ones that area trying so hard to give that extra service and that personal attention and special care but yet we’re the ones that are sometimes struggling,” said owner Diane Young.

Members of Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music played live music for shoppers at the store throughout the day.