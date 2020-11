The stadium will be open to runners and walkers from dawn to dusk

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Seminary High School Athletic Department will be reopening Poland Stadium Monday.

In a release, the Athletic Department wanted to remind all community members to follow the Ohio Department of Health Guidelines and Governor’s orders in implementing all recommended best practices and requirements to ensure the health and safety of all individuals.