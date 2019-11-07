Poland signals it’s ready for change by voting out 3 school board members

All three incumbents who ran in Tuesday's election were defeated, according to unofficial voting results

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The people of Poland have voted to change the way their school system is being run and it started with replacing some of the board members.

All three incumbents who ran in Tuesday’s election were defeated, according to unofficial results.

In fact, longtime school board member Elinor Zedaker only trails Annie Colucci by one vote.

A spokesperson at the Mahoning County Board of Elections said there are at least 16 provisional ballots that need to be counted. That won’t be done until 10 days from now, so that race could certainly change.

Nonetheless, Poland voters sent a clear message — they want things to change in the school system.

WINNERS:

Troy Polis — 21%

Larry Warren — 20%

Annie Colucci — 13%



DEFEATED:

Elinor Zedaker (incumbent) — 13%

Gregory Kibler — 12%

Robert Shovlin (incumbent) — 11%

James Lavorini (incumbent) — 11%

Troy Polis, 26, got the most votes.

“I just think it means people want change,” he said. “People want new blood in the school board. I think the current board’s done a fine job. They have several ideas in place right now. I think we need to move forward with those ideas. I have no complaints with any of them. They all mean well for the community. They all want what’s best for Poland.”

Polis attributed his victory to the campaign he ran — he thought it was solid. He said he went door-to-door, which may be how he ended up on top.