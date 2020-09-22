Poland schools to hold virtual hiring event

Credit: LumiNola/E+/Getty Images

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Local School District is hiring tutors.

A virtual hiring event is planned for Friday, September 24 at 9 a.m.

Have your resume ready in PDF format and be able to email it during the program.

A Zoom link is needed to attend. You can get that by following this link. A Zoom link will then be emailed to you a day before the event.

The hiring event is hosted by the Mahoning County Educational Service Center.

