POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Schools Stadium will remain closed until further notice while the track and turf are replaced for next season.

The stadium has already been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so this project will extend that closure.

Other outdoor athletic facilities on school grounds, however, will be open on June 1. This includes tennis courts and baseball/softball fields.

Community members are asked to follow Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines when using the facilities.