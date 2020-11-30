Poland schools reopen, students return to classrooms

Due to the coronavirus, the district decided to go with remote learning a couple weeks ago

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Schools reopened Monday and are helping students learning remotely who might not have easy access to food.

Students returned to their classrooms Monday.

Due to the coronavirus, the district decided to go with remote learning a couple weeks ago. Then, they had a week off for vacation.

The interim superintendent Edwin Holland talked about how the process is going and how they’ll move forward with in-person learning.

“At this point, we will continue our normal, traditional format of in-person as well as giving the option for families to be remote,” Holland said.

He says the district will adjust as needed for each grading period.

Soon, they will be sending out a request to parents to see how many families want to remain remote or go to remote for the third nine weeks.

Poland schools are also providing meals for students in remote learning and for families with children who are not yet school age.

Orders must be placed each week by noon on Friday and then picked up on Mondays.

It’s all part of a free program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Curbside pickup is outside of the district offices.

Also reopening Monday at the Poland Seminary High School is the Poland Stadium for runners and walkers to use the track from dawn until dusk.

The Athletic Department reminded users to follow the Ohio Department of Health Guidelines when accessing the track.