POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After the Poland Schools levy failed in November, the school board and administration are feeling the pressure to come up with a new plan to house the district’s growing student population. Searching for answers, they’re turning to community discussions.

Over 30 people sat in Dobbins Elementary Tuesday night for one of several planned post-bond discussions.

Superintendent Craig Hockenberry is looking for feedback on why the levy failed in the November election.

“Just to see, you know, what they felt went wrong, what they felt went right, what are some next steps,” said Hockenberry.

Hockenberry says they had about 80 people at their last meeting and gained valuable feedback.

“It was no, basically to the timing and the cost. So they want to have new schools, but the timing and the cost of it wasn’t where it needs to be,” said Hockenberry.

Now, they’re looking to possibly reopen the closed North Elementary and rearrange grade levels to give the district some breathing room.

Those at Tuesday’s meeting again took the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Ryan DiPietro has been teaching in the Poland School District for nine years. He’s worried about the new plan creating more inconsistency for students and teachers.

“Every time I go to a new grade level, I’m learning something, I am developing and I’m blessed to have that. But I think about the fact of how effective are our students going to be going out into the world. If the teaching situations, the classrooms, when are they going to build their roots?” asked DiPietro.

Hockenberry says there is a clear deadline on when they need to decide whether or not to reopen North Elementary.

“If we don’t make a decision by January, then we’re going to keep things as they are and continue to feel the squeeze as long as we can,” said Hockenberry.

In the meantime, he says they’ll continue to hold these discussions until the community stops attending.