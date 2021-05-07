Poland school board chooses new superintendent

The new superintendent has served in many leadership roles

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A new superintendent has been chosen for the Poland School District.

A special board meeting has been called for Monday, May 10 at 6 p.m. to officially hire Craig Hockenberry.

Hockenberry has served in different leadership roles including as superintendent of Three Rivers Local School District in Hamilton County and superintendent of Manchester Local Schools in Adams County.

Hockenberry began his administrative career in Cincinnati Public Schools as an assistant principal and principal of an elementary, middle and high school, school board officials wrote in a letter to district families.

“Mr. Hockenberry is inheriting a school district of excellence. His leadership and experience will help advance the Poland Local Schools to continued academic success,” said School Board President Gregg Riddle.

During his tenure at Cincinnati Public Schools, Hockenberry was named administrator and principal of the year. He was also part of a National Public Radio award-winning documentary, Oyler: One School, One Year.

Hockenberry is a graduate of Xavier University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the College of Mount St. Joseph.

Board members said their priority was finding a leader with superintendent experience who will honor the district’s traditions, saying that the district is “at a critical juncture with building realignment, COVID-19 mandates and future planning.”

Hockenberry and his wife have three children, Rocco, Gino and Vivian.