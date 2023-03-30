POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Township is the latest community to schedule the curbside pickup of fallen branches from last weekend’s wind storm.

The Poland Township Road Department will haul away small branches from residents’ curbside this Saturday, April 1.

Branches should be placed at the curb by Friday night for Saturday pickup.

Branch bundles should not exceed four inches in diameter, and any larger bundles must be bound.

Pickup does not include state and county roads since the Poland Township Road Department cannot service those areas, according to a message on the township’s website.