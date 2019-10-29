Poland retirement home celebrates 85th anniversary

Local News

The Blackburn Home in Poland celebrated a big anniversary on Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Blackburn Home in Poland celebrated a big anniversary on Tuesday.

The retirement facility celebrates its 85th year in business. They announced upgrades that couldn’t have been done without some help.

The Youngstown Foundation donated $20,000 to build a new entrance ramp for residents and visitors. The director says they needed a safe ramp with a roof.

“We just wanted to make sure that it was safe for all the residents and it took a lot of time to finalize and work with our architect, but she did a wonderful job helping us design the ramp,” said Director Michelle Rudge.

The new ramp was dedicated Tuesday.

The Blackburn Home provides low-cost housing, meals and other services to seniors in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com