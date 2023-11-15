POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – During a 10-minute special meeting Wednesday night, Poland Township trustees unanimously decided to try again to get the police levy passed.

Earlier this month, the replacement levy failed in the township 53% to 47% but passed in the village 52.3% to 47.7%.

The levy would replace two issues passed years ago and generate the same amount of money.

Now, voters will decide again on the .98 mills, 5-year renewal levy during the March primary.

Trustees say if it doesn’t pass, $230,000 will be lost yearly.