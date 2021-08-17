Poland receives check for sidewalk project

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners presented a $50,000 check to the Village of Poland.

This is a grant from the commissioners to the village, and it’s going toward their 2021 sidewalk improvements project.

This money is going toward replacing, repairing and connecting sidewalks.

Commissioners and Council both say people were out and about walking on the sidewalks during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the need for secure sidewalks is important.

“It’s very important now for safety. The safety of the residents of the Village of Poland to have sidewalks so that they’re disability and handicap-accessible,” said Carol Rimedio-Righetti, Mahoning County Commissioner.

“Without their help and hard work, this wouldn’t have come to baring,” said Sam Moffie, Poland Village Councilman.

Commissioner Anthony Traficanti says this is just one of many projects they are presenting funds too.