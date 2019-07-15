Poland raising money to restore historic suspension bridge

According to a press release, the foundation is trying to raise $86,000 for the restoration project

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Poland Forest Foundation is raising money for renovations to Poland Village’s Mauthe suspension bridge.

The bridge closed in July of 2018 when engineers considered it unsafe for pedestrians.

They released the design of the bridge updates, which will preserve the look of the 1956 bridge and address safety concerns.

Charles Rumberg, president of the The Poland Forest Foundation, hopes to finish the project this upcoming fall.

Donations can be sent to The Poland Forest Foundation, c/o The Village of Poland, 308 S. Main Street, Poland, OH 44514, or through their project GoFundMe page.