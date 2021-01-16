Poland Nutrition gives part of sales to Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park

Anyone who purchased a mega tea or a shake combo was able to help the park's progress

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Last week, Youngstown Nutrition collected funds to donate to the Rowan Sweeney Memorial Park. On Saturday, Poland Nutrition joined in to help.

Rowan Sweeney was killed during a burglary in Struthers back in September. Since then, community members have worked together to help keep his memory alive.

“We just felt really called because we noticed how much of an impact this event had on the community, so we felt really called to do what we could to help support them in any way that we could,” said Makenzie Cleeland of Poland Nutrition.

Two dollars from each sale went toward the park’s fund.