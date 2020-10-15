Poland native cultivates music career in Nashville during pandemic and tornado

You may know him by Jordan DePaul, but now he goes by Lvrboy

(WYTV) – A Poland native who left town to work on his musical career just dropped a new single.

You may know him by Jordan DePaul, but now he goes by Lvrboy. Redirecting his country/folk beginnings for a pop career.

“I told my producer I want this project to be super hopeless romantic, super sad. I was like what name is going to make them feel that without ever telling them to feel that and I was like Lvrboy,” DePaul said.

DePaul is in Nashville. He headed to the Music City after graduating from YSU in 2012. Since then, he changed his professional name, made a trek to New York and then back Nashville.

His newest music video as Lvrboy is called “Ohio Girls.” He said he was thinking about a relationship he had back home and sat down at the piano.

“I was like there is just something different about Ohio girls. I sat down at the piano and I go, Ohio girls, and he (DePaul’s producer) goes, ‘dude, we gotta write that,” DePaul said.

In just one week, it hit 3,000 views.

DePaul said the song is an ode to his time here in the Valley. It’s those roots and that Youngstown grit that has helped him in the music industry.

“It’s scrappiness for sure. When I moved to New York, everyone in Nashville said you are going to get eaten alive, you’re too nice. I’m like, guys, I am from Youngstown, Ohio. I’ll be fine,” Depaul said.

With just five shows under his belt, COVID-10 threw him curve and then there was a tornado.

“I’m actually at my friend’s Ricky’s house. I quarantined here because my house got hit by a tornado. I literally slept on her couch for three months,” DePaul said.

The isolation proved to be an artistic playing field. DePaul said it was a creative time and he was able to redirect his efforts.

As for Lvrboy’s next steps, DePaul plans on putting out more singles and his first full-length album in March.

“it’s not easy, but if it’s what you want to do, you should try,” DePaul said.