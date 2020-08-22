Poland mother who lost limbs to flu complications gets fitted for new prosthetic legs

She expects to get her new legs in three weeks and then undergo three weeks of therapy

(WYTV) – There was an update in a Poland woman’s recovery after she had her arms and legs amputated after complications with the flu in April.

On Friday, Kristin Fox was in Pittsburgh having new prosthetic legs fitted in what she called a pre-cast.

Kristin was able to stand up on them with some help.

She says she thought the day went well, though there were some issues.

“It’s a little sore,” Kristin said to her doctor while getting the legs fitted.

Kristin later sat down and was able to kick her legs up and down.

She received her prosthetic arms about a month ago.