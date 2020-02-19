Poland middle schooler asked for gift cards for her birthday — but not for herself

Local News

"I'm already happy with what I have," Nina Kalouris said

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland Middle School student helped those in need for her birthday.

Nina Kalouris had a very specific request for her special day — no gifts.

Instead, she asked for donations to buy grocery store gift cards.

Family members helped and altogether, the sixth grader got $650 in donations.

“I wanted to help someone and it made me feel better that I helped someone instead of giving me something that I really don’t need or use,” Kalouris said. “Someone will be happy because I’m already happy with what I have.”

The gift cards will be given to families in need at McKinley Elementary and Poland Middle schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com